ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Amended NAB law will save white collar criminals from accountability: Imran Khan

  • Says govt dropped price bomb on people just to give criminals 'NRO2'
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Jun, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan declared June 20 a ‘black day’ and stated that the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 will safeguard white collar criminals from accountability in Pakistan.

Khan highlighted that Rs1,100 billion of the Rs1,200 billion that was being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would now be out of its jurisdiction.

The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill 2022 mainly seeks to clip the key powers of the NAB in probing mega corruption cases.

“Entire economy and political system of Pakistan was derailed through US-backed regime change conspiracy simply to give this cabal of crooks another NRO. PMLN’s Dastgir confirmed this,” said Khan.

“Today, with this one amended NAB law we are heading towards destruction by removing white collar criminals from accountability,” he wrote.

Earlier, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the NAB law was used for suppressing the voice of opponent politicians and needed amendment.

NAB law amendment bill adopted by NA

He said, “all the amendments ordered by superior judiciary from time to time had been accommodated in the new bill,” adding that after passage of the bill, the NAB must complete inquiries within a period of six months.

He said that the PTI government had extended the tenure of incumbent NAB chairman by promulgating an ordinance. He said that that various honest civil servants were put behind bars sans having any cogent evidence.

parliament NRO NAB (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Amended NAB law will save white collar criminals from accountability: Imran Khan

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 131% YoY

Court grants PM Shehbaz permanent exemption from appearance in two court cases

China's oil imports from Russia jump 55% on-year: customs

President Alvi refuses to sign National Accountability (Amendment) Bill

IMF delegation visits crisis-hit Sri Lanka with time running out

Crypto industry fears contagion as bitcoin slips under $20,000

IHC dismisses case against Imaan Mazari after her apology

To facilitate incoming passengers, FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Gas tariffs now under govt focus

Read more stories