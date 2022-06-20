Amended NAB law will save white collar criminals from accountability: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan declared June 20 a ‘black day’ and stated that the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 will safeguard white collar criminals from accountability in Pakistan.

Khan highlighted that Rs1,100 billion of the Rs1,200 billion that was being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would now be out of its jurisdiction.

The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill 2022 mainly seeks to clip the key powers of the NAB in probing mega corruption cases.

“Entire economy and political system of Pakistan was derailed through US-backed regime change conspiracy simply to give this cabal of crooks another NRO. PMLN’s Dastgir confirmed this,” said Khan.

“Today, with this one amended NAB law we are heading towards destruction by removing white collar criminals from accountability,” he wrote.

Earlier, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the NAB law was used for suppressing the voice of opponent politicians and needed amendment.

NAB law amendment bill adopted by NA

He said, “all the amendments ordered by superior judiciary from time to time had been accommodated in the new bill,” adding that after passage of the bill, the NAB must complete inquiries within a period of six months.

He said that the PTI government had extended the tenure of incumbent NAB chairman by promulgating an ordinance. He said that that various honest civil servants were put behind bars sans having any cogent evidence.