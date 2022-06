BERLIN: Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations will focus on Ukraine at the upcoming summit in Germany as they discuss how to proceed with sanctions against Russia, a German government source said on Monday.

The talks will also focus on the medium- and long-term reconstruction of Ukraine, the source added.

The three-day G7 meeting at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps is scheduled to start on Sunday.