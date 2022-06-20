ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 72.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.76%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.31%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.53%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.95%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.3%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
TPL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TPLP 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.48%)
TREET 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.43%)
UNITY 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,175 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,961 Decreased By -111 (-0.74%)
KSE100 42,060 Decreased By -80.8 (-0.19%)
KSE30 16,077 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s May corn imports from Ukraine plunge amid Russian invasion

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

BEIJING: China’s corn imports from Ukraine in May plunged compared with a year ago, customs data showed on Monday, after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine cut shipments.

China, the world’s top importer of corn, brought in 126,727 tonnes of the yellow grain from Ukraine, down sharply from 1.26 million tonnes a year ago, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

Grain exports from Ukraine, a major producer and exporter in the global market, got cut off after Russian invaded the European country in late February.

China’s corn shipments from Ukraine, its second-largest supplier of the grain after the United States, fell as a result.

Beijing has been seeking alternative corn imports from other origins, including allowing cargoes from Myanmar and clearing the way for Brazilian shipments, but a substitute has yet to become significant in volume.

CBOT corn may retest support at $7.58-3/4

China brought in 1.9 million tonnes of corn from the US in May, up slightly from 1.89 million tonnes a year ago, customs data also showed.

In the first five months, US corn cargos came in at 6.37 million tonnes, compared with 6.67 million tonnes a year earlier.

Shipments from Ukraine during the period were at 4.82 million tonnes, down slightly from 4.99 million tonnes a year ago, according to the data.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Corn Ukraine crisis China’s exports General Administration of Customs

Comments

1000 characters

China’s May corn imports from Ukraine plunge amid Russian invasion

Gas tariffs now under govt focus

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

To facilitate incoming passengers, FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Implementation Agreement: Hubco urges govt not to withdraw IT exemption

Terrorist attacks against Pakistan: India blocks UN listing of Indian national

Russian oligarch sues Credit Suisse over alleged $515m loss

Read more stories