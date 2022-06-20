ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
GGL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.67%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
MLCF 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PTC 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.59%)
TELE 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.49%)
TPL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TREET 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
TRG 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.87%)
UNITY 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
WAVES 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.2%)
BR100 4,178 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.22%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -170.5 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,116 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,101 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
Philippines sells $195mn worth of T-bills at higher yields

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

MANILA: Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:

Asia FX bears hit record high on hawkish Fed, China growth worries

  • BTr awards total of 10.54 billion pesos ($195.40 million) worth of T-bills, less than its weekly 15 billion pesos offer and against total tenders of 22.605 billion pesos

  • BTr awards 3.07 billion pesos of 91-day T-bills at avg rate of 1.759% versus previous avg of 1.572%

  • BTr awards 3.62 billion pesos of 182-day T-bills at avg rate of 2.132% versus previous avg of 1.934%

  • BTr awards 3.85 billion pesos of 364-day T-bills at avg rate of 2.454% versus previous avg of 2.325%

