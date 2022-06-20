ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
GGL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.67%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
MLCF 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PTC 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.59%)
TELE 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.49%)
TPL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TREET 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
TRG 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.87%)
UNITY 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
WAVES 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.2%)
BR100 4,178 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.22%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -170.5 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,116 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,101 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

On CPEC revival

BR Research 20 Jun, 2022

Since coming to power two months ago, PM Shehbaz Sharif has repeatedly emphasized the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Besides the new leadership expressing high-level political commitment to CPEC multiple occasions, several recent developments also point towards the new government’s intent to revive the stalled bilateral investment projects in energy, infrastructure and special zone areas. Whether or not there is progress depends in large part on the health of the economy.

For instance, considering how the fate of existing Chinese investments under CPEC is tied to future investments, the new government has tried to resolve the issue of payables to Chinese power producers. By some accounts, those payables have risen to Rs340 billion. Reportedly, Rs50 billion has been paid in that regard (in a round-about manner). It’s a start, despite IMF’s reported pressure to renegotiate “excess profitability” of CPEC power projects, on the lines of non-CPEC IPPs’ settlement that took place last year.

The PM’s recent Gwadar visit was also perceived as sending an important signal. On one hand, it was an admission of Pakistan not delivering adequate development in the port city in recent years. On the other hand, it was an opportunity to jumpstart activities, especially related to New Gwadar International Airport, the Eastbay Expressway, and utilities projects including the much-stalled Water Desalination Plant.

The perspective in the Chinese state media towards the future of CPEC under the new Shehbaz government has also been relatively more optimistic over the past two months. This perhaps indicates there are hopes that the former CM Punjab might be able to revive the stalled bilateral cooperation at the federal level. After all, Shehbaz has experience delivering large-sized infrastructure development projects in Punjab, including with the help of Chinese investors under the framework of CPEC.

But the billion-dollar question still remains:given the ailing state which Pakistan’s economy is currently in, does it have the financial capability to accelerate and sustain CPEC? The last time around, towards the end of the PML-N government in FY18, turbo-charged CPEC investments had delivered significant infrastructure development, but at the cost of rising import bill, putting external stability at risk.

In that regard, the Shehbaz government in mid-2022 is facing a similar situation to the one faced by the Khan government in late-2018. There is now (asit was then) a serious import pressure depleting forex reserves and drowning the currency. The IMF is (as it was then) playing hard to get, demanding strict demand-strangulation measures, besides raising concerns over CPEC-related payments. The current state of geopolitics is (as it was then) attempting to pull the country in two different directions.

As the immediate concern for the new government is to avoid the country from default on its external debt obligations and foreign trade-related payments, one does not expect a sudden revival of CPEC anytime soon. However, by reiterating its commitment to CPEC projects, the Pakistani leadership is perhaps hoping to secure sizable balance-of-payment support from Beijing. After latest FATF decision, the next best news for the economy could be the arrival of much-awaited inflows from China. Let’s wait and see.

IMF CPEC economy power project

Comments

1000 characters

On CPEC revival

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Implementation Agreement: Hubco urges govt not to withdraw IT exemption

Terrorist attacks against Pakistan: India blocks UN listing of Indian national

Russian oligarch sues Credit Suisse over alleged $515m loss

Sri Lanka troops open fire to contain fuel riots

Read more stories