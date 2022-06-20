ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Terrorist attacks against Pakistan: India blocks UN listing of Indian national

APP 20 Jun, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: In a blatant misuse of Its UN Security Council’s membership, India has blocked a proposal to proscribe an Indian national, Gobinda Patnaik Duggivalasa, by a 15-member body’s panel, known as the 1267 Sanctions Committee, according to the informed sources.

The Committee procedures require consent of all Council members to accept a listing request. The proposal for listing of Gobinda Patnaik Duggivalasa was tabled in the Committee because of his role in financing and supporting terrorist attacks against Pakistan, including the 13 July 2018 suicide bomb attack in Mastung, Balochistan, that he planned, coordinated and executed. Over 160 individuals lost their lives and more than 200 were injured in that attack.

Duggivalasa was also involved in suicide attack on a bus carrying Chinese nationals in Dalbandin, Balochistan, on 11 August 2018, the sources said.

This individual is part of India’s state-sponsored terrorist network responsible for unifying various Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) factions in the past in Afghanistan, they said.

Recent reports of the UN Monitoring Team focusing on the global threat posed by Al-Qaeda, Daesh and related groups have highlighted increasing cross-border terrorist threat posed by proscribed TTP to Pakistan from the Afghan soil as result of the re-unification of the group in Afghanistan.

UN report highlights again threat to Pakistan posed by Afghan-based TTP terrorists

Pakistan, according to the sources, has shared concrete evidence on the involvement of Indian intelligence agencies in sponsoring UN-listed terrorist organizations such as TTP and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) in cross-border terrorist attacks against Pakistani military and civilian targets.

India’s blocking of the listing proposal, including by asserting political pressure on other members of the Committee, shows India’s “farcical” stance on terrorism as well as its misuse of the UN’s counter-terrorism mechanisms, the sources.

