ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Early market closure in Punjab from today

Safdar Rasheed 20 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: In order to cope with the prevailing energy and power crisis in the country, Punjab government has decided to close all shops in commercial markets and Shopping Malls at 9 pm across the province from Monday (today).

Notification in this regard has been issued and it shall come into force with effect from Monday (Today) the 20th June, 2022.

According to notification cinema halls, theatres, commercial and industrial buildings, restaurants, clubs, cafes and Tandoors will be closed at 11pm at night across the province.

As per notification, “All shops including wholesale or retails, shopping malls, bakeries and confectionaries, offices, store rooms, warehouses or places of works, whether in the same premises or otherwise mainly used in connection with such trade or business and meeting/ gathering places will remain close at 9pm”.

The notification further said “All establishments commercial or industrial, restaurants, clubs, Tandoors, eating houses, cafes, cinemas, theatres, circus houses or other places of public amusement or entertainment will also remained close at 11.30pm.”

“All pharmacies and medical stores, hospitals and laboratories, petrol pumps, CNG stations, tyre repair shops will be exempted from this closing hour.

“Service areas on motorways and roadside shops on highways and milk shops will also be exempted from this condition.

Decision was taken to save energy in consultation with the business community across the province. Marriage halls would remain open till 10 pm.

It may be mentioned here that leading business leaders were not happy with the decision. Hence the leadership of main markets and bazaars did not participate in the consultation process with the government.

The key traders of Bilal Ganj Market, Badami Bagh Auto Parts Market, Shah Alam Market, Loha Market, Badami Bagh, Azam Cloth Market, Anarkali Baza, Abid Market, Ichhra Bazaar and more than eight blocks were ignored in the consultation process.

Bilal Ganj Market President Rehan Chaudhary refused to close the market at 9 pm.

Haji Ashfaq, president of Ichhra Bazaar, refused to close the market at 9 pm. Trade leaders of Azam Textile Market and Shah Alam Market have also expressed concerns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

shopping malls early market closure Punjab markets commercial markets

Comments

1000 characters

Early market closure in Punjab from today

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Govt may compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty for IMF deal: Imran Khan

President Alvi refuses to sign Election Amendment Bill

FM Bilawal reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to align economy with global standards

FBR chairman explains importance of increase in tax rates for salaried people

Read more stories