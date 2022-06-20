FCA for May 22: CPPA-G wants Rs8/unit tariff raise for Discos

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency- Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Rs 8 per unit in Discos’ tariffs for May 2022 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA), showing 134 per cent increase in generation cost to Rs 13.8969 per unit from reference cost of Rs 5.9322 per unit.

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on June 27, 2022 on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos’ tariff.

The main reason, according to CPPA-G for the proposed increase in FCA was higher generation from expensive fuels and previous adjustments. The impact of approve increase will be passed on all categories of consumers of Discos except lifeline consumers. It will also affect, KE consumers, to the extent of 1100 MW being purchased from national grid.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in May 2022, hydel generation was 3,590.82 GWh constituting 24.50 per cent. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 2,018.49 Gwh in May 2022, 13.77 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 18 per unit.

Generation from HSD was recorded at 28.48 GWh, just 0.19 per cent of total generation, at a cost of over Rs 30 per unit. Generation from RFO was 1,290.33 GWh (8.8 per cent of total generation) at Rs 33.6752 per unit. Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,464.59 GWh (9.99 per cent) at cost of Rs10.1209 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 3,355.23 GWh (22.89 per cent of total generation) at Rs 27.9258 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,890.38GWh at Rs 1.0593 per unit (12.90 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 54.52 GWh at Rs 18.9573 per unit.

Power generation from different sources(mixed) was 16.77 GWh at a price of Rs 4.6870 per unit, generation from baggasse recorded at 78 GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit. The energy generated from wind was recorded at 779.13 GWh, 5.32 per cent of total generation and solar at 89.89 GWh, 0.61 per cent of total generation in May 2022.

The total energy generated recorded at 14,656.89 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 13.1532 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 192.784 billion. CPPA-G also sought previous adjustment/ supplemental charges of over Rs 6.508 billion, FCA cost of which has been calculated at Rs 0.44 per unit.

The sale to IPPs was also reduced by 19.65 GWh, the price of which was negative Rs 1.054 billion 967.20 million (Paisa 53.66 per unit) while the reduction in transmission losses was recorded at 372.30 GWh, price of which was Rs 0.35 per unit. According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in May 2022 was 14,264.95 GWh at a rate of Rs 13.8969 per unit, total price of which was Rs 198.238 billion.

CPPA-G in its tariff adjustment request maintains that since the reference fuel charges for May 2022 were estimated at Rs 5.9322 per unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 13.8969 per unit including supplemental charges of Rs 6.508 billion, hence an increase of Rs 7.9647 per unit has been sought for the for May 2022 under FCA mechanism.

