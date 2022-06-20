ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ATM issue: Ombudsman orders bank to pay citizen

20 Jun, 2022

QUETTA: On the directives of Federal Ombudsman, the local bank immediately paid the cheque to a citizen who could not to withdraw money after using ATM card.

A citizen of Quetta had filed a petition before the office of the Federal Ombudsman that after using ATM of the bank, he did not get the money.

However, he received the message that the money had withdrawn from the account. At the other side, the bank management said that once the money was withdrawn from the account, it would not be refunded.

Despite repeated attempts, the bank was not ready to admit its mistake.

After investigation, it was found that the amount was not actually paid to the petitioner, on which the Federal Ombudsman, while taking action, issued orders to the bank that the money be paid to the petitioner immediately.

