Jun 20, 2022
Opinion

Price hike and rising inflation

Nuzhat Abbasi 20 Jun, 2022

It is quite unfortunate that the incumbent government is hardly doing anything but blaming its predecessor government for country’s economic woes. Although there’s merit in its criticism of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government’s approach to the policymaking processes raises several questions because it lacks clarity and perhaps sincerity of purpose as well. Three big hikes in the prices of fuel in just two months do not reflect well insofar as its image is concerned.

Finance minister Miftah Ismail has not much space at its disposal to come up with any creative solutions mainly because of the fact the incumbent government is a coalition government in which Pakistan People’s Party, one of the coalition partners, seems to have curtailed his independence to take some really bold decisions with regard to all areas of economic activity. But the PPP, for example, won’t acquiesce to his decision to shut down or privatise all loss-making public sector enterprises. Hence the need for elections without any further loss of time.

Nuzhat Abbasi (Murree, Punjab)

