ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Treasuries Yields close volatile week near their lows

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields held at lower levels on Friday after a volatile week that saw yields hit more than 10-year highs on expectations of aggressive rate hikes, and then fall on concerns about how these will impact growth.

The Federal Reserve is expected to continue hiking interest rates aggressively as it faces soaring inflation, following a 75 basis points hike on Wednesday, which was the largest since 1994.

“There’s a lot of worries about the next time the Fed meets, which is the end of July, about whether they are going to do 75 or do something slightly less, which would be 50 basis points,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 82% probability of a 75 basis points hike in July, and an 18% chance of a 50 basis points increase. The Fed’s benchmark rate is expected to rise to 3.75% by March, from 1.58% now.

The impact of the rapid increase in interest rates is expected to weigh on growth, and could tip the economy into recession, which would likely send longer-dated Treasury yields lower.

“As we go through the rest of the year I think rates will be lower than they are right now, because I think we’re headed towards a recession sooner rather than later,” di Galoma said.

Two-year Treasury yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rate moves, were last at 3.120% and are down from 3.456% on Tuesday, which was the highest since November 2007.

US Treasury Federal Reserve Tom di Galoma

Comments

1000 characters

Treasuries Yields close volatile week near their lows

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Govt may compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty for IMF deal: Imran Khan

President Alvi refuses to sign Election Amendment Bill

FM Bilawal reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to align economy with global standards

FBR chairman explains importance of increase in tax rates for salaried people

Read more stories