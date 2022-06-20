ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Israeli foreign minister to visit Turkey amid security jitters

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid plans to visit Turkey this week, his office said on Sunday, after months of warming ties but also recent worries voiced by Israel that its citizens could come under attack by Iranian agents in the NATO-member country.

The statement said that Lapid, during his trip on Thursday, would meet with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, who last month visited Israel to encourage expanded economic cooperation.

Israel has warned its citizens against travel to Turkey, citing suspected assassination or abduction plots by Iran, which has vowed to avenge the May 22 assassination of a Revolutionary Guards colonel in Tehran that it blamed on Israeli agents.

Iran has not commented on the Israeli travel warning, which is currently focussed on Istanbul. In a June 13 statement that did not name any other countries, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry alluded to the warning and said it was a safe country with “cooperation mechanisms for the battle with terrorism”.

Israel NATO Mevlut Cavusoglu YAIR LAPID

