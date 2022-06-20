Election office in Lahore: ECP orders probe into clash between PTI-PML(N) workers

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the Lahore police to conduct a detailed inquiry into a clash between the PTI and PML-N workers at an election office in Lahore’s PP-167 constituency on Saturday night after the former ruling party alleged that dozens its workers were injured.

In a letter written to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday, ECP District Monitoring Officer Nabeel Ahmed said that an “incident of firing/clash” had occurred near the Allah Hoo Chowk between a PML-N candidate and PTI workers and an initial inquiry suggested that a few people had been injured.

“In this regard, a detailed inquiry into the incident may be conducted immediately and report thereof be shared with this office,” he directed the CCPO. He further instructed that political affiliations should not be taken into account during the course of investigation process and asserted that the investigating officers should ensure implementation of the ECP’s code of conduct.

Earlier in the day, the PTI had claimed that their election office in PP-167 constituency was attacked by party dissident Nazir Ahmed Chohan on Saturday night. According to PTI’s Hammad Azhar, Chohan along with a police officer attacked the party’s election office and injured “dozens of workers”. He alleged that a gunshot was fired at the head of the party candidate’s nephew while police were refusing to lodge the FIR. It may be mentioned that Chohan was among 25 Punjab Assembly PTI dissident lawmakers who were de-seated by the ECP for voting in favour of Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister’s election in April. Meanwhile, Nazir Chohan while addressing a press conference alleged that he was attacked by over 100 PTI workers with sticks and weapons late Saturday night. “I was on my way back home at 3:00am when some vehicles blocked my way near Allah Hoo Chowk,” he said and claimed that Shabbir Gujjar (PTI’s candidate) and his accomplices misbehaved with him and threatened to take his life. He said the PTI “goons” also fired gunshots at his vehicle with modern weapons, but he narrowly escaped from there with “burst tyres”. He further claimed that the PTI knew PML-N would win from the PP-167 constituency, so they are using such tactics.

He alleged that the PTI workers had conducted a recce of his route to home. He also appealed to the government and security agencies to provide him security after the episode. Meanwhile, a Lahore police spokesperson said in a statement that officials had begun the process of identifying and searching for the alleged shooter(s). He said the police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and strict action would be taken against those who fired gunshots and spread panic.

“No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he said, adding that law and order will be ensured during the by-polls campaigns and the ECP’s electoral code of conduct would be enforced. The spokesperson further said that a committee headed by Saddar SP has been formed on the order of DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry.

Later, the Johar Town police, on behalf of the state, registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified persons under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 324 (attempt to commit murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complaint, filed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Amin, stated that the police received a complaint late Saturday night regarding a clash between the PTI and PML-N workers but the protestors managed to escape before the police teams reached there.

He said that during the course of investigation, police found 12 bullet casings of 9MM pistols and 1 casing of Kalashnikov.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022