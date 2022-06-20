ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

There must be no delay in cleaning stormwater drains: Wahab

Recorder Report 20 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday directed his subordinates to ensure drainage of rainwater from all underpasses along with storm drains. The Administrator said that development projects are under way in different districts and also arrangements are being made for drainage of rainwater during monsoon season.

The Administrator said this while inspecting the construction work during his visit to Nazimabad underpass. He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi and concerned officers of Engineering Department.

Administrator Karachi said that the three underpasses located in Corridor One are of utmost importance as they facilitate motorists from various city areas. Wahab said that cleaning of drains of Karachi is in progress and district municipal corporations were also directed to expedite the work of cleaning small drains. He said that it was the responsibility of all local bodies departments to facilitate people. Wahab said that at present there are 14 underpasses in Karachi besides 46 flyovers and 106 major roads.

During monsoon season, the civic agencies have to work dedicatedly for proper drainage of rainwater through 41 major drains and 514 small drains, he added. He said construction work of Nazimabad underpass will be completed soon, while new drainage lines have been laid in Gharibabad, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad underpasses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murtaza Wahab stormwater drains Afzal Zaidi

Comments

1000 characters

There must be no delay in cleaning stormwater drains: Wahab

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Govt may compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty for IMF deal: Imran Khan

President Alvi refuses to sign Election Amendment Bill

FM Bilawal reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to align economy with global standards

FBR chairman explains importance of increase in tax rates for salaried people

Read more stories