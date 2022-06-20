There must be no delay in cleaning stormwater drains: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday directed his subordinates to ensure drainage of rainwater from all underpasses along with storm drains. The Administrator said that development projects are under way in different districts and also arrangements are being made for drainage of rainwater during monsoon season.

The Administrator said this while inspecting the construction work during his visit to Nazimabad underpass. He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi and concerned officers of Engineering Department.

Administrator Karachi said that the three underpasses located in Corridor One are of utmost importance as they facilitate motorists from various city areas. Wahab said that cleaning of drains of Karachi is in progress and district municipal corporations were also directed to expedite the work of cleaning small drains. He said that it was the responsibility of all local bodies departments to facilitate people. Wahab said that at present there are 14 underpasses in Karachi besides 46 flyovers and 106 major roads.

During monsoon season, the civic agencies have to work dedicatedly for proper drainage of rainwater through 41 major drains and 514 small drains, he added. He said construction work of Nazimabad underpass will be completed soon, while new drainage lines have been laid in Gharibabad, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad underpasses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022