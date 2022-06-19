ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Blast hits car in Afghan capital, killing two

Reuters 19 Jun, 2022

KABUL: At least two people were killed when a blast hit a car in the Afghan capital on Sunday, officials said, the third deadly attack in the country in as many days.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul’s commander, said the explosion hit a civilian vehicle in a neighbourhood in the north of the city.

It was not clear who was behind the blast and or who was the target.

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing

The attack followed an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul on Saturday that killed at least two people. That incident, claimed by Islamic State, sparked international concerns over a recent spate of violence in Afghanistan.

The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking over in August, but many analysts say the risk of militant violence remains and several deadly attacks have taken place in recent months.

A blast on Friday in the northern city of Kunduz killed one person and injured two.

