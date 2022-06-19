ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi leads decline in Gulf bourses on growth worries

Reuters 19 Jun, 2022

Stock markets in the Gulf registered steep losses on Sunday, as investors worried that tighter monetary policy by inflation-fighting central banks could damage economic growth.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%.

Fed officials also see further steady rises this year, targeting a federal funds rate of 3.4% by the year-end.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slid 4.4%, its biggest intraday fall since Nov. 2021, as stocks fell across the board including oil behemoth Saudi Aramco, which retreated 4%.

Most Gulf bourses in red after rate hikes

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, tumbled about 6% to a four-week low on Friday on worries that interest rate hikes by major central banks could slow the global economy and cut demand for energy.

The Saudi Central Bank said on Wednesday it increased its key interest rates by 50 basis points moving in tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hike.

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, lifted its repo and reverse repo rates by 50 bps to 2.25% and 1.75%, respectively. The Saudi riyal is pegged to the dollar.

The Qatari index declined 3.5%, as all the stocks on the index were in negative territory.

Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar plunged more than 5%, while Qatar Islamic Bank dropped 2.9%.

Investors are taking a pessimistic stance as natural gas prices continue to drop from their peak, Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading.

“The main index could decline further along with other markets in the region and as the uncertainties in the gas markets remain.”

Last week, the Central Bank of Qatar also raised its main deposit rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 2.25%.

The Qatari and Saudi riyal, like most Gulf currencies, are pegged to the dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was down 1.4%, dragged down by top lender Commercial International Bank.

According to Alayyaf international investors continued to withdraw and the bourse could see more selling pressure as investors shift away from risk.

SAUDI ARABIA 4.4% to 11,299

QATAR lost 3.5% to 12,120

EGYPT lost 1.4% to 9,728

BAHRAIN down 1.1% to 1,832

OMAN was flat at 4,121

KUWAIT dropped 3.3% to 7,944

Stock markets Qatari index Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index QATAR index

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi leads decline in Gulf bourses on growth worries

President Alvi refuses to sign Election Amendment Bill

FBR chairman explains importance of increase in tax rates for salaried people

Ali Zaidi hails HBL chairman's contribution for FATF progress

Israeli troops kill Palestinian at West Bank barrier, Palestinian officials say

'Most-wanted TTP terrorist' arrested in Karachi: CTD

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

‘I am good’: Biden falls from bike but is unhurt

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

KE may not change number of its directors

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

Read more stories