Iraq will implement federal court ruling on Kurdish oil industry

Reuters 19 Jun, 2022

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi oil minister said on Sunday that Iraq would implement a ruling from its federal court in February in which it deemed a Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional.

In February, Iraq’s federal court deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.

OPEC’s Barkindo says common objective with non-OPEC partners is market stability

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar was speaking at a news conference in Baghdad.

crude oil price oil industry crude oil output Iraqi oil minister Kurdish oil industry

