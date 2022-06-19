ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Jun 19, 2022
Sports

Schumacher and Zhou celebrating in the rain

AFP 19 Jun, 2022

MONTREAL: Mick Schumacher and Zhou Guanyu made the most of unpredictable wet conditions to deliver the best qualifying performances of their careers at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The German son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher qualified sixth for Haas, alongside team-mate Kevin Magnussen, while China’s Zhou was 10th for Alfa Romeo.

For Schumacher, it will ease the pressure after a run of disappointing results as he bids to establish himself – and he admitted the wet conditions worked in his favour.

“The car felt great in these rainy conditions,” he said. “I found grip everywhere I put the car - which is obviously what I wanted, but unfortunately on my last set of tyres, that wasn’t the case.

“Up to then, I was very, very happy and it’s something I can build on.”

Like his father, who was an acclaimed master of wet conditions, Schumacher said he revelled in the rain.

“I always love to go racing in the wet conditions and going quick and trying to find a limit.

“Especially in a qualifying like this and a track like this, there’s big potential for drivers to show what they can do, and I felt like I was able to do that today.

“The race will be tough, for sure, but we will try our best.”

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler grind to stay in US Open hunt

Zhou was ecstatic at reaching Q3 and shouted “Let’s go boys, let’s go” on his team radio.

His success made him the first Chinese driver to start a Grand Prix in the top ten.

Mick Schumacher Zhou Guanyu

