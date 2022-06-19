Imran says he will announce future strategy today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Saturday said that he would announce his party’s future strategy today (Sunday), as his party has given a countrywide protest call against the skyrocketing inflation and massive hike in prices of petroleum products.

The former premier, while addressing a meeting of the party’s spokespersons, lashed out at the incumbent government’s recent decisions of massive increase in the prices of petroleum products which he stated would further increase the burden on the already inflation-stricken people.

He said that the incumbent rulers are totally indifferent to the plight of the common man, adding that they do not care about the underprivileged class. “The PTI will never accept oppression on the people of Pakistan and I will announce future course of action together with the nation on Sunday (today),” he added.

He said that the incumbent government cannot stop the people of Pakistan from raising their voice against the injustice being done to them, adding that the events of the last two months have fully exposed the motives of each character of “conspiracy”.

Former PM IK says optimistic about visit’s prospects

He also accused the government of subjecting the institutions to the “worst destruction” to keep it in power, adding that the situation could become even worse if the economy is further deteriorated. Taking the credit for his previous government for the development in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) about Pakistan’s case, Imran Khan also congratulated the members of the coordinating committee and his former finance minister Hammad Azhar for their contributions and hard work.

The meeting also discussed the strategy and preparations for the Sunday’s nationwide protest against rising inflation and hike in the POL prices, besides worsening economic crisis.

The meeting also condemned the Rs21 billion cut in the federal budget in the allocations for the merged districts. The participants also expressed concern over reports of five million citizens of merged districts of being deprived of health cards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022