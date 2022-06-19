ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan condemns Kabul Gurdwara terror attack

Press Release 19 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul today, which has reportedly resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many others while causing destruction of property, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Pakistan is seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan. Yesterday, terrorists targeted the Imam Sahib Mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers. These acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant.

Blasts and gunfire at Sikh temple in Afghan capital

Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. We express strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and support all efforts of the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of all their citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Kabul Terrorist attack Pakistan condemns Sikh Gurdwara

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan condemns Kabul Gurdwara terror attack

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

KE may not change number of its directors

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

FATF challenge: Khar praises global partners, friends for support

FBR has played key role

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

July-May mobile phone imports soar 4.62pc to $1.946bn

Students to be offered more scholarships: Rs112bn set aside for Balochistan in FY23 budget

Read more stories