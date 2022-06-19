Pakistan condemns Kabul Gurdwara terror attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul today, which has reportedly resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many others while causing destruction of property, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Pakistan is seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan. Yesterday, terrorists targeted the Imam Sahib Mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers. These acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant.

Blasts and gunfire at Sikh temple in Afghan capital

Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. We express strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and support all efforts of the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of all their citizens.

