Traders’ representatives extend support: Punjab CM announces closure of markets, business centres at 9pm

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz after holding consultations with the representatives of the traders’ community announced closure of markets, bazaars and business centres in the province at 9pm.

The CM disclosed that the restaurants would remain open till 11:30 pm while marriage halls would remain open till 10:00 pm according to the previous policy.

He revealed that the traders’ community would be given special favour in their business timings on Saturday adding that the closure decision will not be applicable on the medical stores. He, however, said the timing policy for the Eid shopping will be reviewed in consultation with the traders and their demand will be given due consideration.

The CM met with the traders’ community leaders on Saturday and announced full support to the government steps to overcome energy crisis. Hamza Shehbaz appreciated the trader community for always supporting the nation in difficult time and thanked the trader community for extending their unconditional support on the government steps.

The office-bearers of the traders’ community expressed their views and also submitted proposals. Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ahmad Hassan, Rana Mashood Ahmad, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Atta Tarar, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar, Imran Goraya, Chief Secretary and concerned officials were also present on this occasion.

