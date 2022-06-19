Iran nuclear deal must be restored

EDITORIAL: The efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal by P5+1 – China, Russia, the US, Britain, France , Germany and Iran – formally known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has run into trouble once again. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA’s) Board of Governors passed a resolution on Wednesday, with only China and Russia voting against, censuring Iran for its alleged lack of cooperation in providing technically credible information in response to IAEA questions.

Having already reacted angrily to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s visit to Israel ahead of the Board of Governors meeting and accusing the watchdog of relying too much on “fabricated” Israeli intelligence reports, Tehran rejected the resolution as “a political, unconstructive and incorrect action.

” Meanwhile, talking to reporters Grossi said Iran had removed 27 IAEA surveillance cameras from its nuclear facilities, though about 40 cameras are still in place, and that if a solution is not found within three to four weeks, this (Iran’s retaliatory move) would be a “fatal blow” to negotiations for the restoration of the landmark deal.

Part of the responsibility to find a solution falls on the other parties too as well. Partial removal of the surveillance cameras indicates Iran is willing to abide by the agreement but is not prepared to accept additional demands raised by the US.

It is worth recalling that until not too long ago in its periodic reports the IAEA said Iran was implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA. President Barrack Obama had also expressed satisfaction over the progress being made, saying Iran had not advanced its programme, and “in many ways, it’s rolled back elements of its programme”.

But in May 2018 his successor, Donald Trump, threw a spanner in the works by walking out of the deal that, according to him, “should have never, ever been made.” Major EU countries which originally negotiated the agreement along with the US and other P5+1 members had made desperate attempts to save it. They had even looked for a way to go around the US sanctions to help Iran resume some of its trade, albeit without success. Disappointed over imposition of new US sanctions, Iran had threatened to advance its nuclear programme with greater vigour.

When President Joe Biden decided to return to the deal, though widely welcomed, there was little optimism about progress. As expected, he tried to drive a hard bargain through maximum pressure approach, with the result that the talks ran aground last March.

Sanctions no matter how painful have not deterred other countries from pursuing what they deem in their national interest. So has Iran remained insistent that it would not accept restrictions beyond its obligations under the JCPOA; yet it may show some flexibility as long as its core concerns are not affected. Both sides have a lot to lose from failure to reach a negotiated settlement. The usual American unilateralism won’t help achieve anything. The way forward for all parties is to re-engage in good faith talks for a fair and workable solution.

