FATF: the good news

Shehla Subhan 19 Jun, 2022

Pakistan was so close yet so far. Although Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has announced that the country has successfully completed its two separate action plans, it has linked country’s exit from the notorious ‘grey list’ to the outcome of an on-site visit.

That the then federal minister of PTI government Hammad Azhar had played a highly praiseworthy role in implementing FATF action plan is no secret; he in fact had worked harder. Similarly, Pakistan army deserves praise for playing a key role in winning FATF approval. Having said that, I would urge the authorities concerned to ensure that the country successfully passes the global watchdog’s on-site visit test.

Shehla Subhan (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

