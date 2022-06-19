Punjab assembly officers asked to report at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

LAHORE: Acting Secretary Punjab Assembly Amir Habib on Saturday issued office order that heads of Legislation Department, Reporting Department, State Department and also Security Department of Punjab Assembly should report at Aiwan-e-Iqbal immediately where budget session is going on.

“Relevant departments should appear before the Deputy Speaker during the meeting to be held in Aiwan-e-Iqbal,” says the office order

The office order also says that the relevant departments should prepare a report on the proceedings of the session and prepare its legal documents and present them before the Acting Secretary and Secretary Law.

The order further says that the strict disciplinary action will be taken against those who do not report during the budget session of Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

Earlier, the session started with a delay of one hour and 30 minutes at Aiwan-e-Iqbal under the chair of Panel of Chairman Khalil Tahir Sindhu.

The Panel of Chairman invited opposition leader Sabtain Khan to open the discussion on the budget 2022-23

The session was adjourned for fifteen minutes as Sabtain Khan was not present in the house.

Panel of Chairman said that opposition leader had said that he would attend the meeting.

MPA Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party Muawiya Azam Tariq in his speech on budget said the government should give relief to as many people as possible. He pointed out that agricultural land area in Punjab is rapidly declining as population is increasing. He also said government should formulate effective policy to save fertile agricultural land to avoid future difficulties.

Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Makhdoom Usman said that Kacha area in Rahim Yar Khan needs to be brought into the mainstream. He suggested that system of local bodies needs to be completely restored.

Provincial Minister Owais Leghari while responding to the members said that people of Rahim Yar Khan in Kacha area are facing many difficulties.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz himself had visited the CTD office and discussed the issue in detail. We will ensure law and order everywhere. We have restored the old system of local government.

PML-N MPA Sheikh Allauddin said that during the last three years, his assembly business had been pending.

He congratulated Hamza Shahbaz on presenting the budget for the poor. He said that there has been a huge fraud in the health card scheme. He demanded that health card fraud should be investigated.

However, PML-N Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari in her media talk outside the Aiwan-e-Iqbal alleged that Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi is using MPAs of PTI for his vested interests.

She said that the budget meeting of Punjab has been convened by the Governor of Punjab. This is a constitutional and legal meeting.

“If a ‘fake speaker’ wants to make his own rules then such a house cannot function,” Azma Bukhari said.

She further said we called the Leader of the Opposition Sabtin Khan to start the discussion in the budget meeting. He was ready to attend the meeting. But then he probably got a phone call so that he refused to come to the House.

During the season, journalists protested against Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi, alleging that speaker was pressurising the media houses’ owners to fire the journalists who were performing their duties impartiality. The House constituted the committee comprising of MPAs Azma Bukhari, Rana Afzal and Malik Nadeem Bara who will look in to the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022