Pakistan

Flashflood sweeps away bridge linking Kohlu with Quetta

NNI 19 Jun, 2022

QUETTA: Daily life was disrupted after flashfloods triggered by heavy rains hit parts of Balochistan and swept away a link–bridge between Kohlu and the interior Balochistan.

The bridge was located in the Sonari area of Balochistan which connects Kohlu with Quetta, Sibbi and the interior Balochistan.

Heavy rains have been continuing since last night in Kohlu, putting a challenging situation for the city residents.

Rescue teams reached the site and launched the rescue operation. Earlier this week, a wind storm lashed Chagai, Nushki, and Washuk and Kharan districts of Rakhshan division in Balochistan. The new spell of pre-monsoon rains began on Saturday after the rain system entered from Iran.

