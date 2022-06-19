Second death anniversary of Khalid Abbas Saif observed

FAISALABAD: The second death anniversary of senior journalist Khalid Abbas Saif was observed, here on Saturday. Khatem Sharif was arranged by the family members in which prayers for forgiveness and elevation of rank were offered for Khalid Abbas Saif.

On this occasion, his sons Haider Abbas and Dilawar Abbas, who are associated with the journalism vowed to continue their father’s work.

Khalid Abbas Saif, a senior journalist who had been associated with the journalism for half a century, is known in journalism as “Baba-e-Sahafat” and “Ustad Jee”.

He continued his journalistic services with Business Recorder as a senior correspondent for 38 years. He remained associated with various journalist organisations during his tenure and continued to raise his voice for freedom of the press. Khalid Abbas Saif’s mother Syeda Kulsoom Bano used to publish a magazine called Hijab Monthly.

