Traders for lifting ban on import of bakery, fast food items

PESHAWAR: Local traders associated with bakery and restaurant business urged the government to lift ban on imports of bakery and fast food items to prevent them from huge financial losses and also avoid closure of this important SME sector, which is the largest source for providing employment to many poor people.

Approximately 500 bakeries are functioning in Peshawar, which have been providing jobs to many poor people but bakeries owners were faced with enormous difficulties running their production units since the imposing ban on imported items by the government, the traders told media.

Sajjad Khan, President Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) told a news conference here at the chamber’s house on Saturday that the incumbent federal government had imposed without any consultation and deliberation with stakeholders, under which the import of non-essential items i.e. imported luxury items including dozens of items, was banned.

He told the media that the import of olives, pineapple, papaya, etc., including essential preserving fruits and vegetables in the manufacture of bakery products, has also been banned.

The MCCI chief said that the bakery and restaurant business must have these items in the tasteful and unique foodstuffs, yet the government has banned them, which is a gross abuse. In addition, he added that bulk packaging of bakery products has also been banned.

Sajjad Khan criticised that the present government does not think that many of the items that are being banned are the ones that are most needed and the future of the SME sector here depends on them. He informed that approximately 500 bakeries have been operational in Peshawar, and each bakery has an estimated minimum of 12 laborers.

Flanked by importer and exporter, Muhammad Arif, vice chairman Fata chamber Haji Muhammad Shoaib, and others, the MCCI chief elaborated that several bakeries that employ dozens of workers who worked at displays of the bakeries and factories.

The chamber president informed the bakery and restaurant business has shrunk by more than 50 per cent on a daily basis since the government’s hasty decision, which has also put labor in jeopardy and put employers under severe pressure.

Sajjad Khan warned that if the ban on bakery and restaurant operations would continue, the day is not far when this business and industry will come to a standstill and then a storm of unemployment will engulf not only Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the whole country.

“We do not have any major demands nor do we demand any kind of grant or funds from the government. We have a one point agenda and demand that the bakery and restaurant business essentials imported from Asian countries be released as open and free trade, so that millions of families can avoid starvation and we can do our best to support the economy.”

The MCCI president and the business community don’t want to create any confrontation or siege with the government in any way.

However, he said it is highly unfortunate that the sector which is the backbone of business, employment and economic success has been targeted badly and trapped. Therefore, he demanded the federal government to lift a ban on imports of bakery and fast food items to prevent them from huge financial losses and closures of businesses.

