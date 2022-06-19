ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Third suspect in murder of British journalist arrested in Brazil

Reuters 19 Jun, 2022

BRASILIA: A third suspect in the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest was arrested on Saturday, Brazil’s federal police said.

Jeferson da Silva Lima was on the run, but surrendered to the police station of Atalaia do Norte in the remote Javari Valley bordering Peru and Colombia.

“The detainee will be questioned and referred to a custody hearing,” federal police said in a statement.

A forensic exam carried out on human remains found in the region on Friday confirmed they belonged to Phillips. The remains of a second person, believed to be indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, were still being studied.

Brazil murder British journalist Amazon rainforest Dom Phillips

Comments

1000 characters

Third suspect in murder of British journalist arrested in Brazil

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

KE may not change number of its directors

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

FATF challenge: Khar praises global partners, friends for support

FBR has played key role

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

July-May mobile phone imports soar 4.62pc to $1.946bn

Students to be offered more scholarships: Rs112bn set aside for Balochistan in FY23 budget

Read more stories