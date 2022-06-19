Third suspect in murder of British journalist arrested in Brazil

BRASILIA: A third suspect in the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest was arrested on Saturday, Brazil’s federal police said.

Jeferson da Silva Lima was on the run, but surrendered to the police station of Atalaia do Norte in the remote Javari Valley bordering Peru and Colombia.

“The detainee will be questioned and referred to a custody hearing,” federal police said in a statement.

A forensic exam carried out on human remains found in the region on Friday confirmed they belonged to Phillips. The remains of a second person, believed to be indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, were still being studied.