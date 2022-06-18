ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Berrettini powers into Queen’s final, will face Krajinovic

Reuters 18 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Italy’s Matteo Berrettini reached his fourth consecutive grasscourt final as he overpowered unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp at the Queen’s Club Championship on Saturday.

Friday’s sizzling heat had disappeared at the historic London venue, but defending champion Berrettini maintained his hot streak on the grass to win 6-4 6-3.

The second seed will be a big favourite in Sunday’s final against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic who took advantage of a poor display by twice former winner Marin Cilic.

Krajinovic, who had never won a grasscourt match prior to this week, won 6-3 6-3 against the seventh-seeded Croatian.

Berrettini was briefly held up in the second set by a short rain delay but he returned to break serve and cruised to victory, ending the contest with a neat drop volley.

World number 10 Berrettini, who reached the Wimbledon final last year, has now won 19 of his last 20 matches on grass.

His only loss in that spell was against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final a year ago.

The 26-year-old was once again rock solid on his serve, dropping only four points on his first delivery.

Berrettini broke serve in a marathon sixth game and moved 5-2 ahead only to drop his own when serving for the set. He responded in style though, breaking again to pocket the opener.

Van de Zandschulp never looked like turning it around as Berrettini remained clinical in the second set.

Krajinovic, 30, continued to surprise himself as he took apart Cilic whose usually strong serve malfunctioned.

“I don’t like playing on grass, normally I skip the grasscourt events, then turn up and lose in the Wimbledon first round. But maybe I’m starting to like it,” he said on court.

Matteo Berrettini Queen’s Club Championship

Comments

1000 characters

Berrettini powers into Queen’s final, will face Krajinovic

President Alvi underscores need to explore development opportunities in GB

Prices of DAP fertiliser, steel rebars go up amid rupee depreciation

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Fined for 'cartelisation': Sugar sector tops list of penalties imposed by CCP

Saudi crown prince to visit Egypt, Jordan ahead of Turkey

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

Pakistan a step away from exiting FATF's grey-list: Khar

Bitcoin last down 7.4% at $18,915

Karachi court orders post-mortem of Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain

Read more stories