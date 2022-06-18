Terrorist in Afghanistan tasked to assassinate Imran Khan, says Fayyaz Chohan

PTI leader Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan claimed on Saturday that “some people” have tasked a terrorist to assassinate former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, Chohan said: "It is reported that some people have ordered a terrorist named Kochi in Afghanistan to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan."

Last month, PTI Chairman claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him. The former premier said that he had recorded a video that named all those involved in the alleged conspiracy behind his government's removal.

“A conspiracy is being hatched against me behind closed doors,” the former premier claimed.

“They want me dead," Khan had said without naming who was behind the alleged conspiracy to kill him.

Conspiracy being hatched behind closed doors to kill me, says Imran Khan at Sialkot rally

The former premier warned that the video will go public if something happened to him.

Imran Khan said that he wanted "everyone to know" who was involved in the conspiracy against his government.

"I am not doing politics but leading a revolution to change Pakistan's destiny," he said.