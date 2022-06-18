As war rages in the east, Ukraine got a major boost when the EU recommended it become a candidate to join the bloc, a potentially dramatic geopolitical shift in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Fighting

Russia has probably renewed its efforts to advance south of Ukraine’s eastern city of Izium in the last 48 hours, Britain’s defence ministry. Its goal is to penetrate deeper into the Donetsk region and envelope the pocket around the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk from the north, it said on Twitter

Russia heavily shelled the eastern city of Lysychansk, killing many, and a key highway out was impassable, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Friday.

Russian media broadcast on Friday what it said were images of two US citizens captured while fighting for Ukraine. US President Joe Biden said he had been briefed about the missing Americans but was unaware of their whereabouts.