Completion of action plans a great triumph, says COAS

Monitoring Desk 18 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that the completion of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plans by Pakistan is a great achievement.

According to a tweet issued by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that completion the FATF’s anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism plans by Pakistan is a great achievement. This monumental effort has paved the way for white listing of Pakistan, it added.

FATF to conduct on-site visit in Pakistan at 'earliest possible date' after 'significant progress'

The COAS further said that the core cell at the General Headquarters and civil-military team synergised the implementation of the action plan and made Pakistan proud.

