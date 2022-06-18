ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
FCCI assures support for launch of national air cargo service

Press Release 18 Jun, 2022

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will cooperate for the launch of the first national air cargo service; however, more research and development (R&D) is required to make this project successful and profitable, said Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI.

He was talking to Captain Syed Sarfraz Hussain, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Cargo Pakistan, who visited FCCI here today. Atif Munir Sheikh said that Faisalabad airport is owned by the Pakistan Air Force which is being utilized for civil operation with the courtesy of civil aviation authority. “There is no dedicated cargo terminal while steps are being taken now for the landing of wide-bodied planes at this air port”, he said and added that contrary to the Sialkot local exporters dispatch heavy consignments and only garment consignments are air lifted as a SOS call ahead of Christmas and new year.

Regarding export of perishable items, he said that export of Kinno is possible from Faisalabad. He requested Captain Syed Sarfraz to share the feasibility study of air cargo so that investors could critically analyze its pros and cons before opting it for investment. President FCCI said that he has offered PIA to start daily one flight for Karachi and the chamber will bear losses if this occurs. Similarly, we have also requested PIA to start direct Umrah flights from Faisalabad to Jeddah on the same terms and conditions but PIA is lacking availability of infrastructure.

