First pre-monsoon downpour leads to 90mm rain in city

LAHORE: The very first pre-monsoon downpour led to about 90 millimeter rain in the city on Friday, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). According to the PMD sources, the first spell of pre-monsoon rain started in the late wee hours, followed by another heavy spell early in the Friday morning which continued until the 11AM.

A report from rain gauge stations has mentioned that the area of airport registered 89.6 millimeter rain, followed by 51 millimeter at Jail Road, 47 millimeter in Gulberg, 45 millimeter in Johar Town, 42.5 millimeter in Samanabad, 42 millimeter in Lakshmi Chowk, 40 millimeter in Gulshan-e-Ravi, 38.5 millimeter in Nishtar Town, 32 millimeter in Chowk Nakhuda, 30 millimeter in Tajpura, 29 millimeter in Mughalpura, 20 millimeter in Upper Mall, 22 millimeter each in Pani Wala Talab and Farrukhabad, and 19 millimeter in Iqbal Town.

Director PMD Shahid Abbas said the present spell of pre-monsoon season would continue until 21st of June, followed by a short dry spell of two to three dry days while another rainy spell would set in by the end of the current month. He said the rain was as per the expectations of the PMD.

It may be noted that the pre-monsoon season has stared 15th of June from northern areas that would continue until to 23rd of June. The hilly areas would be registering more rain compared with the plain areas of the province, he added.

It is also worth noting that the pre-monsoon rains have brought the temperatures by 8 to 10 degree Celsius on both minimum and maximum sides of the bar as the maximum temperature on Friday afternoon stood at 29C bringing respite to the heatwave-stricken people.

Both the ongoing spell of westerly waves and the pre-monsoon wind has helped reducing the intensity of heat in the province. In other words, he added, the start of pre-monsoon season would prove pleasant.

It has also led to a positive impact on the demand for electricity on the part of consumers. Accordingly, he added, it would be easy for the power distribution (Discos) to manage the supply side with a drop in demand, which has crossed about 7000 megawatt this year against the corresponding period. The total demand was around 20,000 megawatt during the last summer against some 27,000 megawatt of the present season.

However, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) said as many as 300 feeders registered tripping due to heavy rain in various parts of the city.

