Gasoil, jet fuel cracks hit fresh record

Reuters 18 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: Asia’s refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil touched a record high on Friday and posted a weekly gain of more than 15% on hopes of recovering consumption in China amid a global shortage of the industrial fuel.

Refining profit margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $65.15 per barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, a new high, according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to 2014. The cracks stood at $64.62 per barrel on Thursday.

Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content inched lower on Friday to a premium of $7.03 a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with $7.29 per barrel a day earlier.

Shanghai’s economy contracted for a second month in May although at a somewhat slower pace, official data showed. Industrial output of Shanghai, which sits at the heart of manufacturing in the Yangtze River Delta, fell 27.6% last month from a year earlier, but the drop was less sharp than the 61.5% slump in April.

Meanwhile, Asian refining margins for jet fuel surged to $57.18 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Friday, the highest on record according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to 2009. They were at $56.02 per barrel in the last session.

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area slipped more than 3% to 1.41 million tonnes, but weekly exports to inland locations along the Rhine river were at their lowest levels since late 2017. Two 10 ppm gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades.

Refinitiv Eikon data Gasoil Jet fuel Dubai crude

