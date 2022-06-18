Markets
Shipping Intelligence
18 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (June 17, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Spruce 2 Disc. Alpine Marine 16-06-2022
Mogas Services
OP-2 PS Load Trans Maritime 15-06-2022
Queen Molasses Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 Bow Disc Alpine Marine 17-06-2022
Hercules Chemical Services
B-1 Chem Disc Alpine Marine 15-06-2022
Antares Chemical Services
B-2 Fairchem Load East Wind Shipping
Kiso Ethanol Company 13-06-2022
B-13/B-14 Pu To Load Sea Trade 14-06-2022
Hai Clinkers Shipping
Nmb-1 Al Load N.S Shipping 25-052022
Imran 2 Rice Lines
Nmb-1 Zeid Load N,S Shipping 01-06-2022
Rice Lines
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21 AT 27 Disc Rock Costal Shipping 10-06-2022
Phosphate Services
B-24/B-25 Tomini Load Gac 13-06-2022
Felicity Cement Pakistan
B-26/B-27 Gulf Disc Load Universal Shipp 16-06-2022
Barakah Container Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 16-06-2022
Malin Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Malin 17-06-2022 Disc. Load Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Gulf Barakah 17-06-2022 Disc. Load Container Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sun 9 17-06-2022 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Chemroute 17-06-2022 D/11000 Base Oil Alpine Marine
Oasis Services
Jolly 17-06-2022 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Palladio Transport
PVT 18-06-2022 L/11500 ethanol East Wind
Sunrise Shipping Company
Mild Bloom 18-06-2022 L/17500 Ethanol Alpine Marine
Services
Tarlan 18-06-2022 D/L Container Feeder
Logistic
Cosco 18-06-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Hanburg Lines Pakistan
Yong Da 9 18-06-2022 L/8500 Rice Trade Link
International
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Chem
Antares 17-06-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Ken Rice Asia June. 16, 2022
Star Marine
MW-2 Lanna Steel GAC June. 16, 2022
Naree coil
MW-4 Sunny Coal Wilhelmsen June. 10, 2022
Horizon
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Damon Coal Posidon June. 15, 2022
PIBT Venture Coal Sinotrans June. 16, 2022
Grace
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM June. 16, 2022
Orfeo Pak
QICT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sti Gas GAC June. 16, 2022
Bronx oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Atlantic Soyabean Ocean June. 12, 2022
Sakura Services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Orfeo Containers CMA CGM Pak June. 17, 2022
Damon Coal Posiedon -
Sti Bronx Gas oil GAC -
Lanna
Naree Steel coil GAC -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
APL
Florida Containers CMA CGM Pak June. 17, 2022
Gas
Athena LPG M.International -
Pan
Rapido Coal GSA -
Pike Mogas Alpine -
Ambrosia Furnace oil PNSC Waiting for barth
Torm Elise Mogas Transmarine -
Crimson
Jade Gas oil Alpine -
Jag
Lavanya Furnace oil PNSC -
Regina Gas oil Transmarine -
Khairpur Gas oil Alpine -
Zoe Soyabean Ocean Services -
Ernest
Vinberg Rice East Wind -
PS
Vanezia Furnace oil Alpine -
Agria Coal GSA -
SSI Victory Steel Coil Maritime Agency -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Simaisma LNG - June. 17, 2022
APL New
york Containers - -
=============================================================================
