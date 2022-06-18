ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Recorder Report 18 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (June 17, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Spruce 2       Disc.          Alpine Marine      16-06-2022
                                 Mogas          Services
OP-2              PS             Load           Trans Maritime     15-06-2022
                  Queen          Molasses       Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              Bow            Disc           Alpine Marine      17-06-2022
                  Hercules       Chemical       Services
B-1               Chem           Disc           Alpine Marine      15-06-2022
                  Antares        Chemical       Services
B-2               Fairchem       Load           East Wind Shipping
                  Kiso           Ethanol        Company            13-06-2022
B-13/B-14         Pu To          Load           Sea Trade          14-06-2022
                  Hai            Clinkers       Shipping
Nmb-1             Al             Load           N.S Shipping        25-052022
                  Imran 2        Rice           Lines
Nmb-1             Zeid           Load           N,S Shipping       01-06-2022
                                 Rice           Lines
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         AT 27          Disc Rock      Costal Shipping    10-06-2022
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-24/B-25         Tomini         Load           Gac                13-06-2022
                  Felicity       Cement         Pakistan
B-26/B-27         Gulf           Disc Load      Universal Shipp    16-06-2022
                  Barakah        Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29         Msc            Disc Load      Msc Agency         16-06-2022
                  Malin          Container     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Malin         17-06-2022     Disc. Load Container              Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Gulf Barakah      17-06-2022     Disc. Load Container      Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sun 9             17-06-2022     D/4000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Chemroute         17-06-2022     D/11000 Base Oil               Alpine Marine
Oasis                                                                Services
Jolly             17-06-2022     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
Palladio                                                            Transport
PVT               18-06-2022     L/11500 ethanol                    East Wind
Sunrise                                                      Shipping Company
Mild Bloom        18-06-2022     L/17500 Ethanol                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Tarlan            18-06-2022     D/L Container                         Feeder
                                                                     Logistic
Cosco             18-06-2022     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
 Hanburg                                                       Lines Pakistan
Yong Da 9         18-06-2022     L/8500 Rice                       Trade Link
                                                                International
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Chem
Antares           17-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Ken            Rice           Asia           June. 16, 2022
                  Star                          Marine
MW-2              Lanna          Steel          GAC            June. 16, 2022
                  Naree          coil
MW-4              Sunny          Coal           Wilhelmsen     June. 10, 2022
                  Horizon
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Damon          Coal           Posidon        June. 15, 2022
PIBT              Venture        Coal           Sinotrans      June. 16, 2022
                  Grace
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              CMA CGM        Containers     CMA CGM        June. 16, 2022
                  Orfeo                          Pak
QICT              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sti            Gas            GAC            June. 16, 2022
                   Bronx         oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Atlantic       Soyabean       Ocean          June. 12, 2022
                  Sakura                        Services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Orfeo             Containers     CMA CGM Pak                   June. 17, 2022
Damon             Coal           Posiedon                                   -
Sti Bronx         Gas oil        GAC                                        -
Lanna
Naree             Steel coil     GAC                                        -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
APL
Florida           Containers     CMA CGM Pak                   June. 17, 2022
Gas
 Athena           LPG            M.International                            -
Pan
Rapido            Coal           GSA                                        -
Pike              Mogas          Alpine                                     -
Ambrosia          Furnace oil    PNSC                       Waiting for barth
Torm Elise        Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Crimson
Jade              Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Jag
Lavanya           Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Regina            Gas oil        Transmarine                                -
Khairpur          Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Zoe               Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Ernest
Vinberg           Rice           East Wind                                  -
PS
Vanezia           Furnace oil    Alpine                                     -
Agria             Coal           GSA                                        -
SSI Victory       Steel Coil     Maritime Agency                            -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Simaisma          LNG            -                             June. 17, 2022
APL New
york              Containers     -                                          -
=============================================================================

