KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (June 17, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Spruce 2 Disc. Alpine Marine 16-06-2022 Mogas Services OP-2 PS Load Trans Maritime 15-06-2022 Queen Molasses Pvt. Ltd OP-3 Bow Disc Alpine Marine 17-06-2022 Hercules Chemical Services B-1 Chem Disc Alpine Marine 15-06-2022 Antares Chemical Services B-2 Fairchem Load East Wind Shipping Kiso Ethanol Company 13-06-2022 B-13/B-14 Pu To Load Sea Trade 14-06-2022 Hai Clinkers Shipping Nmb-1 Al Load N.S Shipping 25-052022 Imran 2 Rice Lines Nmb-1 Zeid Load N,S Shipping 01-06-2022 Rice Lines ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 AT 27 Disc Rock Costal Shipping 10-06-2022 Phosphate Services B-24/B-25 Tomini Load Gac 13-06-2022 Felicity Cement Pakistan B-26/B-27 Gulf Disc Load Universal Shipp 16-06-2022 Barakah Container Pvt. Ltd B-28/B-29 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 16-06-2022 Malin Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Malin 17-06-2022 Disc. Load Container Msc Agency Pakistan Gulf Barakah 17-06-2022 Disc. Load Container Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sun 9 17-06-2022 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Chemroute 17-06-2022 D/11000 Base Oil Alpine Marine Oasis Services Jolly 17-06-2022 D/L Container Eastern Sea Palladio Transport PVT 18-06-2022 L/11500 ethanol East Wind Sunrise Shipping Company Mild Bloom 18-06-2022 L/17500 Ethanol Alpine Marine Services Tarlan 18-06-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Cosco 18-06-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Hanburg Lines Pakistan Yong Da 9 18-06-2022 L/8500 Rice Trade Link International ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Chem Antares 17-06-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Ken Rice Asia June. 16, 2022 Star Marine MW-2 Lanna Steel GAC June. 16, 2022 Naree coil MW-4 Sunny Coal Wilhelmsen June. 10, 2022 Horizon ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Damon Coal Posidon June. 15, 2022 PIBT Venture Coal Sinotrans June. 16, 2022 Grace ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM June. 16, 2022 Orfeo Pak QICT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sti Gas GAC June. 16, 2022 Bronx oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Atlantic Soyabean Ocean June. 12, 2022 Sakura Services ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= CMA CGM Orfeo Containers CMA CGM Pak June. 17, 2022 Damon Coal Posiedon - Sti Bronx Gas oil GAC - Lanna Naree Steel coil GAC - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= APL Florida Containers CMA CGM Pak June. 17, 2022 Gas Athena LPG M.International - Pan Rapido Coal GSA - Pike Mogas Alpine - Ambrosia Furnace oil PNSC Waiting for barth Torm Elise Mogas Transmarine - Crimson Jade Gas oil Alpine - Jag Lavanya Furnace oil PNSC - Regina Gas oil Transmarine - Khairpur Gas oil Alpine - Zoe Soyabean Ocean Services - Ernest Vinberg Rice East Wind - PS Vanezia Furnace oil Alpine - Agria Coal GSA - SSI Victory Steel Coil Maritime Agency - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Simaisma LNG - June. 17, 2022 APL New york Containers - - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022