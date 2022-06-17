ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa opt to bowl against India in fourth T20

AFP 17 Jun, 2022

RAJKOT: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first against India as they look to clinch their Twenty20 international series with Friday’s fourth match.

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell are missing out due to injuries as the tourists, who lead the five-match series 2-1, come in with three changes in Rajkot from their previous loss.

Fit-again Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have made the team.

“To be honest we are not sure how the wicket is going to play, not much stats behind it. But we are chasing well and backing our strength,” said Bavuma.

“We have heard it is quite a good wicket and the scores were high in the domestic games. Par score is about 180 and we are hoping the wicket gets better.”

India, led by Rishabh Pant, are unchanged from their comeback victory in the third match.

“The only thing we are focusing on is our process and are not thinking this is a must-win game,” said Pant, who has lost all his tosses so far.

“We are trying to increase our run rate in the middle overs and that’s what we are trying to achieve as a team.”

Teams

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt and wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV umpire: K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

Match referee: Javagal (IND)

Kagiso Rabada South Africa vs India T20 Lungi Ngidi

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa opt to bowl against India in fourth T20

'Energy crisis emergency': Sindh announces early closure of markets, marriage halls

PSX's KSE-100 Index crosses 42,000 point mark on FATF optimism

Rupee’s fall continues, dollar now at 208.75

Pakistan LNG invites bids for four cargoes in July

EU recommends 'candidate status' for Ukraine

Pakistan’s accession to Apostille Convention to ease significant burden on citizens: PM

5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KPK

Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey on June 22: Turkish official

All announcements will be made at the press conference: FATF

Oil drops on recession concerns, heading for weekly fall

Read more stories