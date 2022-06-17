ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges up ahead of possible Chile strike

Reuters 17 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices recovered slightly on Friday on the prospect of a strike in the world’s biggest copper producer Chile and signs of improvement in top buyer China’s economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange added 0.3% to $9,097 a tonne in official open-outcry trading after slumping by 1.7% on Thursday. It was on track to shed about 4% this week.

“There are risk of strikes in Chile, that could be giving copper a bit of a lift today, and the activity data from China this week was a bit better than expected,” said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics in London.

Workers at Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, will go on strike if they do not receive a favourable answer from the company’s board of directors Friday, the union said.

But there is risk of more losses in base metals due to the slowdown in China and uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions, Bain added.

“Industrial metals are really not sure what direction to take on China. One day there’s a headline saying everything’s opening up. The next day there’s a partial close-down again.”

Copper and aluminium bounce on upbeat China factory, auto data

LME aluminium dipped 0.2% to $2,500 a tonne after falling to its lowest since July 28 at $2,487 on Thursday. The contract is down nearly 7% so far this week.

Weighing on metals was a firmer dollar index ,making greenback-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Shanghai’s economy contracted for a second month in May although at a somewhat slower pace, data showed, weighing on the commercial hub’s recovery prospects following a two-month COVID lockdown.

LME zinc slipped 1.3% to $3,530 a tonne, lead dropped 0.8% to $2,084, but tin advanced 0.6% to $32,200 and nickel also gained 0.6% to $25,400.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper exports Copper imports

Comments

1000 characters

Copper edges up ahead of possible Chile strike

'Energy crisis emergency': Sindh announces early closure of markets, marriage halls

PSX's KSE-100 Index crosses 42,000 point mark on FATF optimism

Rupee’s fall continues, dollar now at 208.75

Pakistan LNG invites bids for four cargoes in July

EU recommends 'candidate status' for Ukraine

Pakistan’s accession to Apostille Convention to ease significant burden on citizens: PM

5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KPK

Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey on June 22: Turkish official

All announcements will be made at the press conference: FATF

Oil drops on recession concerns, heading for weekly fall

Read more stories