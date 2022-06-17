ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU recommends 'candidate status' for Ukraine

AFP 17 Jun, 2022

BRUSSELS: The European Commission on Friday recommended war-torn Ukraine be formally named a "candidate" for joining the EU, a move that could open up a years-long path towards joining the bloc.

"Yes, Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country -- this is based on the understanding that good work has been done but important work also remains to be done," Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive arm, said.

"We all know that Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective. We want them to live with us for the European dream," von der Leyen said, dressed in the yellow and blue colours of Ukraine.

The EU's 27 member states have to give the green light to grant Ukraine "candidate status" and leaders are set to discuss it at a summit in Brussels next week.

Opening the door to Ukraine is seen as a hugely symbolic moment by Kyiv as it seeks to cement its place within Europe in the face of Russia's invasion.

Some EU countries, such as the Netherlands, remain sceptical about being pressured into accepting Ukraine too quickly, but diplomats say they expect leaders to sign off on the first step.

The leaders of the three EU powerhouses, France, Germany and Italy, on Thursday threw their weight behind Ukraine's bid on a visit to Kyiv.

If it is granted the first step, Ukraine still faces a complicated process of reforms that means it could take decades before it actually joins the EU.

Von der Leyen said making Kyiv a candidate should be done "on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of further important reforms" before moving on to the next stage of formal negotiations.

EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid

She pointed to judicial reforms needed and greater efforts to root out widespread corruption and curb the influence of powerful oligarchs.

Von der Leyen announced the commission also recommended granting candidate status for Moldova, Ukraine's ex-Soviet neighbour, but held off on taking the same step on Georgia.

Moldova and Georgia, which also have part of their territories occupied by Russia, put in bids to join the bloc in Kyiv's streamline.

The EU chief said the Georgia should be given a "European perspective" that could lead to becoming a candidate if more reforms were taken.

france Ukraine Ursula von der Leyen Netherlands Russia’s invasion of Ukraine EU membership

Comments

1000 characters

EU recommends 'candidate status' for Ukraine

All announcements will be made at the press conference: FATF

Intra-day report: PSX surges past 42,000 point mark on FATF optimism

Rupee’s fall continues, dollar now at 208.75

Pakistan LNG invites bids for four cargoes in July

Pakistan’s accession to Apostille Convention to ease significant burden on citizens: PM

5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KPK

Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey on June 22: Turkish official

Oil rises on tight supply though interest rate hikes weigh

US condemns anti-Islamic remarks, encourages India to promote respect for human rights

Read more stories