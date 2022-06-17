ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.72%)
ASL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
AVN 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.12%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.9%)
FFL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.95%)
FNEL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.43%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.42%)
HUMNL 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.91%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.1%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (12.88%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
PRL 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.45%)
TELE 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TPL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.53%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
TREET 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.82%)
UNITY 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.54%)
WAVES 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.76%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.55%)
YOUW 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.11%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 64 (1.54%)
BR30 15,204 Increased By 278.9 (1.87%)
KSE100 42,251 Increased By 520.8 (1.25%)
KSE30 16,166 Increased By 228.2 (1.43%)
Australia shares extend losses on recession fears after aggressive rate hikes

Reuters 17 Jun, 2022

Australian shares extended losses on Friday, with the tech index leading the rout as it tracked a weak overnight Wall Street finish after the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike, which was initially cheered by investors, fanned fears of a recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 2.3% and were headed for their biggest weekly drop in over two years in early trade. The benchmark fell 1.3% on Thursday.

Wall Street and global shares witnessed a broad based sell-off after a series of rate rises from global central banks rekindled fears that aggressive policy tightening could drag economies into recession.

Markets took a breather after welcoming the Fed’s three-quarters of a percentage point rate hike - its biggest since 1994 - but the sentiment was short-lived after central banks in Switzerland and England also tightened policy rates further, again diverting investors’ attention towards a potential economic slowdown as rates rise.

Tech stocks fell 4% and were set for their worst week in over a year.

Australian shares extend fall as investors weigh bigger Fed hike

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc fell 7.2% to lead losses in the sub-index, followed by Novonix which shed 5.4%.

Among individual stocks, GUD Holdings, which was the top loser on the benchmark index, fell as much as 21.8% and was headed for its worst day in over 13 years after the automotive parts maker trimmed its annual forecast.

Miners fell 2.7%, to their lowest level in a month, on weaker iron ore prices.

The big three miners Rio Tinto , BHP Group, Fortescue shed between 3.4% and 4.5% Gold stocks, however, rose 2.4% and were the only gainers among the indices following an uptick in bullion prices.

Heavyweights Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources climbed 1.9% and 2.7%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark index S&P/NZX 50 fell 2.4% and hit a more than two-year low.

