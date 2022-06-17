ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Hike in fuel prices criticised during Punjab PA ‘session’

Recorder Report 17 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Despite the promulgation of Ordinance by the Punjab Governor, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday chaired a session in the Punjab Assembly building which was attended by the members of PTI and PML-Q. At the start of proceedings, PTI MPA Sardar Waseem Khan Badozai moved a resolution against hike in petroleum prices. Through the resolution, hike in petroleum products was rejected. It was prayed to the federal government to withdraw this increase as soaring inflation rendered lives of the people miserable. Elahi announced to hold open debate in the House in its next proceedings.

Earlier, Elahi in a meeting with opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan and parliamentary leader Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed declared hike in petroleum prices tyrannical and said the government failed in giving relief to the masses in the budget and now it was dropping inflation bomb on public.

Deputy opposition leaders Raja Basharat and Mian Aslam Iqbal, Raja Yasir Humayun and Chaudhry Zaheer-ul-Mohsin Laghari were also present in the meeting.

Pervaiz Elahi taunted that the so-called experienced team is ruining the country’s economy and public with its experience. He lashed out at CM Hamza Shehbaz for following in father’s footsteps who has made his own assembly in Punjab.

The Cabinet Wing, S&GAD, has issued a notification about entrusting the portfolio of Punjab Home Minister to Attaullah Tarar. As per notification, this responsibility has been assigned to Attaullah Tarar till the end of 41st session of the Punjab Assembly.

