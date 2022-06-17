PCAA achieves milestone

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) achieved a historical milestone on Thursday. MS Airblue successfully conducted its first-ever test flight on Thursday at Skardu International Airport.

Also, for the first time in the history of Skardu, an airline other than the PIAC, is about to start its commercial operation at Skardu International Airport. This will further boost the tourism industry and economy of the Gilgit-Baltistan Region and will help to reduce the scarcity of flights. The PCAA congratulates all the stakeholders who were part of this successful test flight.

