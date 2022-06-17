ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
Livestock sector: Governor calls for promoting research for economic uplift

Recorder Report 17 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman in a meeting with the vice-chancellor of Cholistan University has called for promoting research in livestock sector for economic development of the area.

The governor said that only those nations make progress which pay special attention to education and the main objective of PML-N was to promote higher education in the country and all resources were being utilized for its implementation.

The VC apprised the governor that the university is running its affairs with zero funding for the last one and half years which is a matter of concern. He also apprised the governor about the unavailability of hostels, buses, Sui gas and canal water in the University.

The governor assured that he would solve the problems of the university on priority basis. He said that Cholistan University was established in the previous era of PML-N but unfortunately the previous government did not pay any attention to this public welfare project. He reiterated his commitment that the government would strengthen the University and makes it stand on its own two feet again. He directed the Vice Chancellor to pay special attention to training and research in the University.

Moreover, the VC of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan also called on Governor and apprised him about the problems faced by the University. He briefed the Governor about the project of Slaughter House and Camel Research Center.

