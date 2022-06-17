Livestock sector: Governor calls for promoting research for economic uplift

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman in a meeting with the vice-chancellor of Cholistan University has called for promoting research in livestock sector for economic development of the area.

The governor said that only those nations make progress which pay special attention to education and the main objective of PML-N was to promote higher education in the country and all resources were being utilized for its implementation.

The VC apprised the governor that the university is running its affairs with zero funding for the last one and half years which is a matter of concern. He also apprised the governor about the unavailability of hostels, buses, Sui gas and canal water in the University.

The governor assured that he would solve the problems of the university on priority basis. He said that Cholistan University was established in the previous era of PML-N but unfortunately the previous government did not pay any attention to this public welfare project. He reiterated his commitment that the government would strengthen the University and makes it stand on its own two feet again. He directed the Vice Chancellor to pay special attention to training and research in the University.

Moreover, the VC of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan also called on Governor and apprised him about the problems faced by the University. He briefed the Governor about the project of Slaughter House and Camel Research Center.

