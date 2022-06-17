WeBoc system of Customs: FTO takes notice of discrepancies

LAHORE: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has taken notice of the absence of facility in WeBoc system to verify mismatched particulars of import documents with regard to particulars of the customs-cleared vehicles.

The excise and taxation department approached the FTO through a complaint copy available with Business Recorder, on problems being faced in correction of wrongly entered particulars of vehicles at the time of customs clearance in WeBoc system.

It may be noted that the department is entrusted with the responsibility of registration of vehicles through its motor registration authorities in the province. Hundreds of new vehicles are being registered on daily basis, including the customs cleared vehicles from Karachi. The motor registration authorities rely on the WeBoc system of customs department for verification of particulars of the imported vehicles.

The complaint has pointed out that in many cases there is a mismatched chassis number as well as make and maker of vehicles, which leads to the difficulty on the part of excise department as the registration process could not be completed until a correction from the customs authorities. It has further added that the WeBoc system, a paperless mechanism to verify particulars of all the Customs cleared vehicles, provides no facility to the motor registration offices of excise department to report any such issue where there are mismatched particulars on the import documents and WeBoc. Accordingly, it causes delay in registration process because the motor registration offices have no option but to rely on the correspondence with Customs department to clarify particulars of vehicles and record correction in the shape of verification letters. However, a delayed response from the Customs department causes hurdles in smooth working of motor registration offices of the department.

The excise department has urged the FTO to direct the customs authorities to accommodate necessary facility in the WeBoc system for motor registration office for reporting any such issue through online method to ensure smooth working of motor registration offices and facility to the general public. Sources said the FTO has directed his advisor customs to make preliminary hearings against the complaint for redressal of the complaint.

