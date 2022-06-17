‘UBL Datathon’ launched at Habib University

KARACHI: The UBL in collaboration with Habib University launched the “UBL Datathon”, the first of its kind initiative in the Banking industry. The Datathon used UBL’s market leading digital capabilities, combined with the academic excellence of Habib University to provide a platform to the best and brightest technology enthusiasts of Pakistan.

The participants competed to provide technology-based solutions to real life challenges faced by the financial services industry. Several innovative business ideas and solutions driven by Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence were submitted by the participants. These were judged by global thought leaders including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, DBS, Kaggle, Maybank and Commonwealth Bank.

The journey that spanned several months, culminated in the award ceremony where the most innovative and practical ideas were recognised and awarded. Held at the Habib University Campus in Karachi, the UBL Datathon event’s Guest of Honour was Shazad G Dada, President & CEO of UBL.

Other esteemed guests included Sohail Javaad, Executive Director Digital Financial Services Group, State Bank of Pakistan, Wasif A Rizvi, President, Habib University and other experts from the IT industry. The UBL was also represented by Faisal Anwar, CIO UBL and other senior executives of the bank.

The event comprised of a number of informative sessions including “Importance of Big Data and its challenges” from the executive director SBP; as well as an address on the vision behind Datathon by the CIO UBL and a panel discussion of industry experts on “Data as an Organizational Asset”. The highlight of the event was the award ceremony where the awards were given under two categories i.e. Best Idea from Fnitech and Best Idea from University students. Awards details shared below: Best Fintech – 5 Hazar -1st Position, University Category – PIAIC, 2nd Position, University Category – Think Data Tech, 3rd Position, University Category – Codianics.

Shazad G Dada, President & CEO UBL in his keynote address presented on the global and domestic trends that are shaping the financial services industry and how banks must transform into Data Driven Organizations. He shared practical examples of how UBL, as Pakistan’s most progressive and innovative bank is using Design Thinking, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things to revolutionise the Banking industry. Shazad G Dada appreciated the participants and the winners for their innovative ideas and invited them to visit UBL’s state of the art Design Thinking Lab for future collaborations with the bank.

UBL Datathon has been a pioneer project combining the best talent from the financial services industry, Fintechs and the academia of Pakistan. It is hoped that this will pave the way to promote Pakistani tech talent and provide them with a platform to further develop their skills for the progress and advancement of Pakistan.

