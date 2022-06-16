Imran asks nation to hold 'peaceful demonstrations' against inflation on June 19

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday urged the public to take to the streets on June 19 (Sunday) at 9 pm to stage a "peaceful demonstration" against rising inflation, adding that the incumbent government was "incapable of handling the economy".

In a recorded video message, the PTI chairman warned that inflation would increase further in the coming days if the nation "kept sitting idly".

Govt doesn't care about the poor: Imran Khan

"I am inviting the entire nation for a peaceful protest against inflation. I invite trade unions, professionals, doctors, engineers, clerks, and government workers to take to the streets," Imran said.

He said that the present rulers should not have "indulged in a conspiracy" to remove his government if they were not ready to handle the economy.

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

"When we left the government, petrol was priced at Rs150 per litre and it was raised by Rs50 in our three-and-a-half-year tenure," Imran recalled, adding that everyone remembers the narrative of the incumbent government leaders when they were in the opposition and used to critique inflation.

"Now the reality is before everyone," he added.

He warned that a further hike in fuel prices would wreak an "economic havoc" in the country.