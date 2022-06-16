ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
Imran asks nation to hold 'peaceful demonstrations' against inflation on June 19

  • Former premier warns inflation would increase further in the coming days if the nation kept sitting idly
BR Web Desk 16 Jun, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday urged the public to take to the streets on June 19 (Sunday) at 9 pm to stage a "peaceful demonstration" against rising inflation, adding that the incumbent government was "incapable of handling the economy".

In a recorded video message, the PTI chairman warned that inflation would increase further in the coming days if the nation "kept sitting idly".

Govt doesn't care about the poor: Imran Khan

"I am inviting the entire nation for a peaceful protest against inflation. I invite trade unions, professionals, doctors, engineers, clerks, and government workers to take to the streets," Imran said.

He said that the present rulers should not have "indulged in a conspiracy" to remove his government if they were not ready to handle the economy.

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

"When we left the government, petrol was priced at Rs150 per litre and it was raised by Rs50 in our three-and-a-half-year tenure," Imran recalled, adding that everyone remembers the narrative of the incumbent government leaders when they were in the opposition and used to critique inflation.

"Now the reality is before everyone," he added.

He warned that a further hike in fuel prices would wreak an "economic havoc" in the country.

Pakistan Economy Imran Khan regime change conspiracy PTI long march

