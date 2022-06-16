ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia considering oil exports from northern port of Murmansk

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

Russia is considering exporting oil via the northern port of Murmansk in the event of limitations on other routes, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing the governor of the region.

Andrey Chibis made the comment at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Interfax said.

“If additional restrictions are introduced, Murmansk can really become an oil export outlet. Applicable calculations have been made as per the president’s request. If there is such a need, it is highly likely that such a decision will be made,” Chibis said.

The port is able to load up to 30 million tonnes of crude oil per year, he added.

Chibis said exports from Murmansk may be needed in case of export limitations via the Druzhba pipeline or due to additional loading capacity needed to accommodate extra production.

European Union leaders in May agreed on an embargo on Russian oil and oil products imports which will take full effect by the end of the year.

Landlocked Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic all get their Russian oil from Druzhba and account for the 10% of imports temporarily exempted from the embargo.

Germany and Poland have said they will also halt imports of Russian oil including piped supply by the end of the year.

Crude Oil Palm oil exports Brent crude oil Russian oil Russian oil shipments Russian oil output Murmansk port

Comments

1000 characters

Russia considering oil exports from northern port of Murmansk

Did not ask Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC energy deals: IMF

PM Shehbaz blames spike in fuel prices on previous govt's 'worst-ever deal' with IMF

Went to Russia for country’s benefit: Imran Khan

Oil prices fall after US rate hike, but tight supply still in focus

LSMI output declines 13.3% in April on monthly basis, increases 15.4% year-on-year

Shireen Mazari arrest: IHC seeks report from NA

Indian shares plunge over aggressive policy risks

Cosmetics company Revlon files for bankruptcy protection

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Read more stories