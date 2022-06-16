ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
Indian shares plunge over aggressive policy risks

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares plunged more than 2% on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank's surprise interest rate hike raised concerns that aggressive monetary policy action to tame inflation would lead to a recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 2.1% lower at 15,360.6, in a volatile trading session, weighed by metal stocks. It had earlier touched its lowest level in over a year.

The BSE index closed 2% lower at 51,495.79.

The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years with a 50 basis point hike that soured global sentiment and sent the safe-haven franc up sharply.

Its move follows that of the U.S. central bank, which approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994 on Wednesday and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come.

Indian shares end lower as energy, metals slip

The NSE index has plunged 5.2% this week, on pace to post its worst week in more than a year, as red hot U.S. inflation data led investors to price in a 75-basis-point rate hike.

The Nifty metal index dropped 5.2% on Thursday, with Vedanta Ltd ending 8.2% lower.

Shares of budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation fell 6.7% and 5.2%, respectively. SpiceJet's managing director said the hike in aviation turbine fuel price was "not sustainable" and could lead to price hikes.

The Nifty PSE index declined 3.3%, with Coal India down 5.3%.

Only three stocks on the Nifty 50 traded higher, and Nestle India was one of them, posting a 0.4% rise.

Analysts at J.P.Morgan upgraded Reliance Industries to "overweight" from "neutral", but the company's shares were ended down 1.4% after an initial 2.4% rise.

