ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bowlers help Sri Lanka stun Australia in rain-hit ODI

AFP Updated 16 Jun, 2022

PALLEKELE: Fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne led an inspired Sri Lankan attack to pull off a thrilling 26-run win over Australia in the rain-hit second one-day international on Thursday.

Chasing a rain-revised target of 216 in 43 overs, Australia suffered from regular wicket falls to get bowled out for 189 in 37.1 overs as Sri Lanka bounced back from their opening loss in the five-match series in Pallekele.

Karunaratne returned figures of 3-47 including Steve Smith, for 28, and Glenn Maxwell, for 30, and was ably supported by fellow quick Dushmantha Chameera who got the final batsman to bring the raucous home crowd to its feet.

Spinners Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage and Chameera took two wickets each.

De Silva also scored 34 with the bat and put on 61 runs for the third wicket with Kusal Mendis, who made 36, to guide Sri Lanka to 220 for nine when rain forced play to stop and late end the innings.

Mendis anchors Sri Lankan batting in first ODI against Australia

Pat Cummins returned figures of 4-35 but his effort went in vain.

Australia lost their openers Aaron Finch, on 14, and David Warner, on 37, to De Silva as the tourists faltered in their tricky chase on a seemingly tough pitch to bat.

Smith and Travis Head attempted to rebuild the innings and put together 31 runs before Karunaratne broke through.

Karunaratne got Smith for 28 and Wellalage's two wickets of Head (23) and Marnus Labuchagne (18) in his two overs put the Aussies in trouble at 132-5.

Maxwell hit back to unsettle the bowlers in his brief stay at the wicket but finally mistimed a shot to get caught at cover off Karunaratne. He made 30 off 25 balls.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey was run out for 15 as wheels came off the Australian chase.

australia Sri Lanka Aaron Finch David Warner Kusal Mendis Pallekele

Comments

1000 characters

Bowlers help Sri Lanka stun Australia in rain-hit ODI

New day, new low: Rupee closes at 207.67 against dollar

Imran asks nation to hold 'peaceful demonstrations' against inflation on June 19

KSE-100 closes up 0.7% amid hopes of IMF programme revival

Apple faces £750mn lawsuit over iPhone software update

Did not ask Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC energy deals: IMF

PM Shehbaz blames spike in fuel prices on previous govt's 'worst-ever deal' with IMF

One dead as violence erupts in Karachi during NA-240 by-poll

Went to Russia for country’s benefit: Imran Khan

Oil prices fall after rate hikes, but tight supply still in focus

LSMI output declines 13.3% in April on monthly basis, increases 15.4% year-on-year

Read more stories