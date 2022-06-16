ANL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
ASL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
AVN 72.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
GGGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
TELE 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.57%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
BR100 4,128 Increased By 26.4 (0.64%)
BR30 14,835 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 41,621 Increased By 181.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,912 Increased By 97.4 (0.62%)
Widening inflation impact led to SNB rate hike

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

BERN: The Swiss National Bank decided to hike interest rates by half a percentage point because inflation had spread to goods and services not affected by the war in Ukraine and the global pandemic, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

“In the current environment, price increases were being passed on more quickly, and are also being more readily accepted, than was the case until recently,” Jordan said in remarks prepared for a news conference after the SNB’s first rate hike in 15 years.

Swiss National Bank to leave rates steady in June, raise 25 bps in Sept

“There is the threat of second-round effects becoming entrenched if inflation remains above 2% for a long period,” he added.

He said the Swiss franc was no longer highly valued because of recent depreciation, and that the SNB was ready to intervene in markets to check excessive appreciation or weakening of the franc.

Swiss National Bank

